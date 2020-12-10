Morocco Becomes the Fourth Arab Country to Normalize Ties with Israel

  1. Home
Published December 10th, 2020 - 04:32 GMT
Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalize ties, US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday. Thus making Morocco the fourth Arab country to normalize relations with Israel, after the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan.

“Another HISTORIC breakthrough today!” Trump tweeted. “Our two GREAT friends Israel and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to full diplomatic relations – a massive breakthrough for peace in the Middle East!”

 

 


