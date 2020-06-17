Morocco Extends The State of Health Emergency Until Next July 10

Moroccan Prime Minister Saad Eddine El-Othmani said that extending the state of emergency during the coronavirus pandemic was a difficult decision that needed to be discussed with various sectors and experts in the country.

Othmani asserted that it was a health decision and not political, warning against destroying what was achieved if the decision to end COVID-19 lockdown was taken hastily.

The Prime Minister was speaking during the monthly accountability session in the House of Councilors (parliament’s second chamber), about the government's plan to revive the economy after lifting the quarantine.

The PM reviewed the government's plan to revive the economy, which will mainly maintain the purchasing power of citizens and support businesses by preparing a crisis management plan, among other measures.

He pointed out that the gradual reduction of lockdown measures came to avoid going “into a state of unknown,” urging critics to be patient and cautious “until we get out of the crisis in peace.”

The health measures taken by the government saved the life of 15,000 citizens, according to Othamni, adding that proceeding with the measures would enhance health security, which is essential to restore confidence in the economy.

Head of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM) at the House of Councilors Abdelhamid Souiri said that the coronavirus pandemic revealed the strength of the state and its institutions.

However, Souiri pointed out that in order to enhance the confidence in the government’s measures, it should execute some of the commitments announced earlier, including the regulatory law on the right to protest.

Souiri also pointed out that the national enterprises are experiencing deep difficulties, especially in tourism and road transport, which makes it impossible to implement the five percent wages increase, which he proposed postponing till July 2021.

The government extended the state of health emergency until next July 10 to take exceptional measures to reduce the repercussions of COVID-19.

It also decided to gradually ease the quarantine measures according to zones and over phases, taking into account the evolution of the epidemiological indicators which have witnessed a positive trend to date.

The authorities will conduct a weekly evaluation of this scheme, under which additional measures will be taken to limit or increase quarantine measures if deemed necessary.

This article has been adapted from its original source.