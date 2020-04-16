Morocco, Kuwait, Lebanon Report Spikes in Coronavirus Cases

More coronavirus cases were reported in Morocco, Kuwait, and Lebanon on Thursday.

Morocco’s Health Ministry said 227 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 2,251.

The death toll is now 128 after one more patient died on Wednesday, while 247 people have recovered in the country so far.

Kuwait’s case count rose to 1,524 after 119 more people tested positive, the Health Ministry said.

A total of 225 people have recovered, while the death toll remains at three.

In Lebanon, five people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, pushing the total to 663.

With no new fatalities, the death toll remains at 21, while 85 patients have recovered in the country to date.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the U.S. and Europe now the hardest-hit areas in the world.

More than 2.07 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll over 138,000 and almost 523,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

