Morocco's Credit Turned to Junk During Uptick in COVID Cases

A key credit rating agency has downgraded Morocco’s score for foreign and local currency from BBB- to BB+, otherwise known as a “junk” rating, meaning they are seen as speculative investment options with potentially higher risks but also higher potential for strong gains for investors. Forecasting a stable outlook for the country, the US-based for-profit rating agency S&P sees improved prospects for economic growth but blames budget deficits and economic contraction for the do
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)