  3. Morocco's Royal Court: Child Rayan Confirmed Dead

Morocco's Royal Court: Child Rayan Confirmed Dead

Published February 5th, 2022 - 08:57 GMT
Breaking news

ALBAWABA - After being rescued after five days down the well, and quickly taken to a hospital via a helicopter, a statement from the Royal Court in Morocco confirms that the five-year-old Rayan is confirmed dead. 

It has been a heartbreaking story. The little boy fell down the well last Tuesday, evening, and rescued on Saturday evening on 5 February 2020 after a gruelling non-stop operation.

The Moroccan rescue services made a Herculean efforts over the past days, the child was eventually rescued, but later confirmed dead. 

Tags:RayanMoroccoRabat

