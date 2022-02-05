Morocco's Royal Court: Child Rayan Confirmed Dead

ALBAWABA - After being rescued after five days down the well, and quickly taken to a hospital via a helicopter, a statement from the Royal Court in Morocco confirms that the five-year-old Rayan is confirmed dead.

It has been a heartbreaking story. The little boy fell down the well last Tuesday, evening, and rescued on Saturday evening on 5 February 2020 after a gruelling non-stop operation.

The Moroccan rescue services made a Herculean efforts over the past days, the child was eventually rescued, but later confirmed dead.