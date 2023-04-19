  1. Home
Moscow court rejects appeal of WSJ journalist

Published April 19th, 2023 - 07:56 GMT
Evan Gershkovich
U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants' cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on April 18, 2023. (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP)
Evan Gershkovich was arrested on March 30.

ALBAWABA - The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared for the first time on Tuesday since his arrest on March 30 standing for a hearing in a Moscow court.

Gershkovich was detained at end of March in the city of Yekaterinburg by the Russian forces. He was charged with espionage.

The WSJ journalist requested the Russian court that his pre-trial detention be under house arrest rather than in detention. However, his request was rejected by the judge, sources revealed.

BBC added that the Moscow court refused his legal team's offer to free him on bail of 50 million roubles ($614,000) or put him under house arrest. Furthermore, he will remain in prison until May 29 at least.

The U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited reporter Evan Gershkovich in a Moscow jail and confirmed that the reporter is "in good health and remains strong."

Tracy Tweeted: "I visited WSJ's Evan Gershkovich today at Lefortovo Prison — the first time we’ve been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago."

United States President Joe Biden had urged Russia on April 11 to release the "wrongfully detained" American journalist.

"We’re making it real clear that it’s totally illegal what’s happening, and we declared it so. It changes the dynamic," Biden said.

