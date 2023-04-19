Moscow court rejects appeal of WSJ journalist

ALBAWABA - The Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared for the first time on Tuesday since his arrest on March 30 standing for a hearing in a Moscow court.

Gershkovich was detained at end of March in the city of Yekaterinburg by the Russian forces. He was charged with espionage.

Just seen (briefly) the arrested US journalist Evan Gershkovich. He’s been brought to a Moscow court for an appeal hearing. pic.twitter.com/KK7diZYEZp — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) April 18, 2023

The WSJ journalist requested the Russian court that his pre-trial detention be under house arrest rather than in detention. However, his request was rejected by the judge, sources revealed.

BBC added that the Moscow court refused his legal team's offer to free him on bail of 50 million roubles ($614,000) or put him under house arrest. Furthermore, he will remain in prison until May 29 at least.

We’re offering resources for people who want to show their support across social media for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in Russia on March 29 during a reporting trip and remains in prison #IStandWithEvan https://t.co/aEpxgn5Vw4 — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 12, 2023

The U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy visited reporter Evan Gershkovich in a Moscow jail and confirmed that the reporter is "in good health and remains strong."

Tracy Tweeted: "I visited WSJ's Evan Gershkovich today at Lefortovo Prison — the first time we’ve been permitted access to him since his wrongful detention more than two weeks ago."

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy makes a commentary after the Russian judge rejected WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention appeal a couple of minutes ago. Gershkovich is wrongfully detained by Russia on made-up grounds of espionage pic.twitter.com/0JLgYtpUru — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) April 18, 2023

United States President Joe Biden had urged Russia on April 11 to release the "wrongfully detained" American journalist.

"We’re making it real clear that it’s totally illegal what’s happening, and we declared it so. It changes the dynamic," Biden said.