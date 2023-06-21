Moscow downs drone in attempted attack on Kremlin

ALBAWABA - Andrey Vorobyov, Governor of Moscow Oblast, said that the Russian military downed a drone near the village of Kalininets. “Debris was found, no damage or casualties,” Vorobyov said, urging civilians to "remain calm".

In May, drones attacked rich areas of Moscow in what Russia claimed was an attack by Ukraine and which one politician described as the most dangerous assault on the capital since World War Two.

Activists shared a video of what is claimed to be the drone that was later intercepted by Russian forces in Moscow's airspace.