Moscow downs drone in attempted attack on Kremlin

Published June 21st, 2023
The serviceman, who identified himself by his call sign Santa, prepares to operates a commercial drone, the DJI Mavic 3, used for monitoring purposes during Ukraine's war effort, in Kherson. (Photo by Oleksii Filippov / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Andrey Vorobyov, Governor of Moscow Oblast, said that the Russian military downed a drone near the village of Kalininets. “Debris was found, no damage or casualties,” Vorobyov said, urging civilians to "remain calm".

In May, drones attacked rich areas of Moscow in what Russia claimed was an attack by Ukraine and which one politician described as the most dangerous assault on the capital since World War Two.

Activists shared a video of what is claimed to be the drone that was later intercepted by Russian forces in Moscow's airspace. 

