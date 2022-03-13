Moscow Figures: Russia Destroys 3,593 Ukraine Military Structures

Russia claimed Saturday it destroyed 3,593 objects of Ukraine's military infrastructure since it launched a war against Ukraine.

In one day, military units shot down a Mi-24 helicopter and three unmanned aerial vehicles, Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

Seventy-nine Ukrainian military infrastructure targets were destroyed. Among them were four command control centers, one communication center, three multiple rocket launchers, three electronic warfare stations, six ammunition and 54 military equipment warehouses, said Konashenkov.

"In total, since the beginning of the operation, 3,593 objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine were hit. Among them 61 helicopters, 126 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1,159 tanks and armored vehicles, 118 multiple rocket launchers, 436 howitzers, 973 special military vehicles," he said.

The Russian army and Russian-backed forces in the Donbas region continue to advance in Ukraine, he added.

Since Russia launched its war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, more than 2.5 million people have fled to other countries, with some 2 million more displaced within the country.

At least 564 civilians have also been killed and 982 injured, according to UN estimates.

While the EU, US and others have imposed sanctions on Moscow, many companies and global brands have also suspended operations in Russia.