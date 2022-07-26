Moscow Threatens to Shut The Jewish Agency Down

ALBAWABA - The Foreign Ministry in Moscow issues an official statement on the activities of the Jewish Agency in Russia and gives them a stiff warning.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement: Israel holds a biased position in relation to the Ukrainian issue, its recent activities are not helpful, The issue of the Jewish Agency "is legal not diplomatic" — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) July 26, 2022

Such a statement appears to be straining the relations between Russia and Israel because of the ultimatum given to the Jewish Agency that it may shut them down if the continue as they are and don't change their ways.