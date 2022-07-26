  1. Home
  3. Moscow Threatens to Shut The Jewish Agency Down

July 26th, 2022
Kremlin
A view of the Kremlin (AFP file folder)

ALBAWABA - The Foreign Ministry in Moscow issues an official statement on the activities of the Jewish Agency in Russia and gives them a stiff warning. 

Such a statement appears to be straining the relations between Russia and Israel because of the ultimatum given to the Jewish Agency that it may shut them down if the continue as they are and don't change their ways. 

 

