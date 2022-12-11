'Most extreme and crazy', Lapid says of the coming Israeli cabinet

ALBAWABA - The outgoing Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid is lashing out at Benjamin Netanyahu and his coming extreme right-wing coalition government lead by Likud.

He is not holding back calling the coalition Netanyahu is seeking to shape as the most "extreme and crazy" in Israel's history according to Anadolu.

The incoming government led by Benjamin Netanyahu is shaping up to be the “most extreme and crazy” in Israel’s history, outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned yesterday. pic.twitter.com/Tv6YFhns8R — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 10, 2022

His comments are being picked up and trending on the social media with much tweets and full report in the Times of Israel. It wrote he led a series of protests on Friday against the presumed incoming government, calling it the “most extremist and insane government in our history.”

The incoming government led by Benjamin Netanyahu is shaping up to be the “most extreme and crazy” in Israel’s history, outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid warned yesterday. pic.twitter.com/O8NvxCheyb — Palestine Electronic Forces (@PEFMISSIONS) December 10, 2022

Last Friday Netanyahu was given an extra 10 days by Israeli president Isaac Herzog to put together a government coalition with the new deadline being 21 December.

Nothing like this has ever happened in Israel before: Yair Lapid, still the serving prime minister, joins demonstration today against incoming Netanyahu government which he calls "the most extreme and crazy in the history of the state.....we'll never give in." https://t.co/l2aUr6ffAk — Neri Zilber (@NeriZilber) December 9, 2022

What that means is that the incumbent could be in trouble. If he is unable to meet the new deadline Herzog will assign the task to another leader. Any new government needs the support of at least 61 of the Knesset’s 120 members for a parliamentary vote of confidence adds the Turkish news agency.