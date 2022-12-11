'Most extreme and crazy', Lapid says of the coming Israeli cabinet

  1. Home
Al Bawaba Staff

Published December 11th, 2022 - 07:07 GMT
Lapid (L) Gideon Saar
Israel’s outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid (C) speaks with Gideon Saar during the swearing in ceremony of the new Israeli government at the Knesset (Israeli parliament) in Jerusalem, on November 15, 2022. Israel swore in a new parliament today hours after a deadly attack, as veteran hawk Benjamin Netanyahu advances talks on forming what could be the country's most right-wing government ever. (Photo by Maya Alleruzzo / POOL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - The outgoing Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid is lashing out at Benjamin Netanyahu and his coming extreme right-wing coalition government lead by Likud. 

He is not holding back calling the coalition Netanyahu is seeking to shape as the most "extreme and crazy" in Israel's history according to Anadolu

His comments are being picked up and trending on the social media with much tweets and full report in the Times of Israel. It wrote he led a series of protests on Friday against the presumed incoming government, calling it the “most extremist and insane government in our history.”

Last Friday Netanyahu was given an extra 10 days by Israeli president Isaac Herzog to put together a government coalition with the new deadline being 21 December. 

What that means is that the incumbent could be in trouble. If he is unable to meet the new deadline Herzog will assign the task to another leader.  Any new government needs the support of at least 61 of the Knesset’s 120 members for a parliamentary vote of confidence adds the Turkish news agency.

