In Move Against 'Deal of Century' Abbas Seeks to Suspend Recognition of Israel

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (Twitter)

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Saturday that he will kick off a series of internal meetings aimed at taking decisions.

He said at the beginning of a Fatah central council meeting: “We will see what the Palestinian leaderships decide at the end of this month.”

“We are bound to implement all that the central council asks of us,” he stressed.

Abbas is set to hold a meeting on Sunday with the Palestine Liberation Organization executive committee.

The Fatah central council is set to convene before the end of October to discuss the mechanism to implement previous Palestinian decisions related to the peace process in wake of the dead end it reached after U.S. President Donald Trump’s moves on Jerusalem.

The central council is set to discuss suspending its recognition of Israel and terminating all agreements with it, including the Oslo accords.

It will then declare Palestine as a state “under occupation”.

It will also discuss ties with the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip and the possibility of cutting funding to the coastal enclave.

Such a step would be a response to the movement’s failure to hand over Gaza to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

This article has been adapted from its original source.