MP: Jordan Stance on Palestine to be Praised

The head of the Lower House Palestine Committee, MP Yahya Saud, on Tuesday hailed King Abdullah’s stance towards the Palestinian cause, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He stressed the importance of Hashemite Custodianship over Jerusalem’s Islamic and Christian holy sites, and the Jordanian role in supporting Palestinians. During a committee meeting with Palestinian Justice Minister Mohammed Shalaldeh, Saud stressed Jordan’s “absolute refusal” of the so-called “deal of the century”.

The lawmaker also denounced Israeli practices against the Palestinian people calling them "anything but humanitarian”.

Shalaldeh praised the King’s stance on the Palestinian cause, underscoring the Hashemites’ role in safeguarding the Holy City.





This article has been adapted from its original source.