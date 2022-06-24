Nation in Shock: Jordan Prosecutor Slaps 'Gag Order' to Allow Probe Into Student Murder

ALBAWABA - A horrific murder in Jordan in broad daylight at a university camps in north Amman. People on the social media media are talking about it; this is a terrible and unexpected development. Jordanians are in shock.

The Jordan prosecutor-general, on Thursday, issued a gag order banning the publication of any news related to matters surrounding the killing of Iman Rasheed, a student shot dead this morning at the Applied Science Private University, the Petra News Agency reported.

He said that the gag order includes a ban on the publication of any photos or videos related to the matter in audio-visual media outlets and on social media. The move, the prosecutor general added, came to prevent any matters that may adversely affect the investigation Petra reported.

Meanwhile The Jordan Times carried a full-report on the murder that shocked the nation: It reported police on Thursday said they were still searching for a suspect who reportedly shot and killed a university nursing student earlier in the day, senior official sources said.

The victim, who was identified by the Applied Science Private University as Iman Ersheid, was gunned down by an unidentified assailant who was wearing a cap.

Police Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi told The Jordan Times that the search is ongoing for the suspect.

“We are currently investigating the incident and searching for the assailant, and we will notify the public about any latest developments,” Sartawi stressed.

The university published a post on its Facebook page offering condolences to the victim’s family.

“The university pledges to prosecute everyone who caused this painful incident until this individual is prosecuted for his heinous crime,” the university post stated as reported by the Jordanian English daily.

The victim’s brothers also posted several statements on their Facebook page expressing shock and outrage over the murder of their sibling.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father told multiple media outlets that he dropped his daughter at the university to sit for an exam. Almost two hours later, the father maintained, “he received a call from police that his daughter was being treated at a hospital”. When the father arrived at the hospital, the media outlets reported, he was notified that his daughter was shot to death by an unidentified man who fled on foot after shooting his daughter, the Jordan Times reported.

Meanwhile, the university dean Zakaria Mubasher told a local media outlet that the “suspected killer is not a university student”. “The security personnel at the university first thought the gunshots were firecrackers but later realised that a student was shot,” Mubasher told the media outlet. When the security attempted to stop the suspect, he maintained, “he fired several rounds in the air so that he could escape, which he did”, the daily added.

“The surveillance cameras that are spread on campus showed that the suspect ran on foot to nearby buildings where he disappeared and was nowhere to be found,” according to the university’s dean. Ersheid was reportedly shot over five times by the unidentified man as she exited an exam hall, according to multiple media outlets. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her wounds, according to Sartawi.

Investigations are on the way.