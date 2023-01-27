  1. Home
  3. Muslims cry foul as Torah-burning stopped in Stockholm

Marwan Asmar

Published January 27th, 2023 - 05:44 GMT
Iranians burn a Swedish flag during a protest
Iranians burn a Swedish flag during a protest in Tehran on January 27, 2023 against the burning of a Koran in Stockholm. Swedish-Danish far-right politician Rasmus Paludan set fire to a copy of the Muslim holy book in front of Turkey's embassy in the Swedish capital. Many Muslim countries have said they were outraged by the burning of the Koran, which Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemned as "deeply disrespectful". (Photo by AFP)

ALBAWABA - The Israeli Embassy in Sweden prevented the burning of the Torah in front of its premises in Stockholm.  On hearing there was to be a Torah burning, it quickly mobilized efforts with the Israeli Foreign Ministry and pressured the Swedish government to stop the the extreme act to be made outside the Jewish embassy last Thursday

Critics are livid, calling the Swedish government act of putting pressure on the police to stop the protests and the Torah burning as double standards in light of the fact the police wouldn't stop a rightwing protest in which the holy Quran was set on fire in Stockholm on 21 January. 

Rasmus Paludan, a far-right Swedish-Danish politician, burned a copy of the Quran last Saturday outside the Turkish Embassy in the Nordic country under police protection and with permission from the authorities Anadolu reported. 

The issue is trending on the social media with many speaking about Islamophobia and hypocrisy. Despite the efforts by Turkey and other Arab countries to stop the burning, the Swedish authorities wouldn't listen, labelling the issue in terms of freedom of speech.  

 


