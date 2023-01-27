Muslims cry foul as Torah-burning stopped in Stockholm

ALBAWABA - The Israeli Embassy in Sweden prevented the burning of the Torah in front of its premises in Stockholm. On hearing there was to be a Torah burning, it quickly mobilized efforts with the Israeli Foreign Ministry and pressured the Swedish government to stop the the extreme act to be made outside the Jewish embassy last Thursday.

Israel’s ambassador to Sweden says his embassy worked with Swedish authorities to prevent a Torah burning incident in Stockholm. @KlausJurgens says it is a clear sign of double standards.



Watch the full episode here: https://t.co/jHxO90XgE5 pic.twitter.com/2QIr9gu7zH — Strait Talk (@StraitTalkTRT) January 27, 2023

Critics are livid, calling the Swedish government act of putting pressure on the police to stop the protests and the Torah burning as double standards in light of the fact the police wouldn't stop a rightwing protest in which the holy Quran was set on fire in Stockholm on 21 January.

🇸🇪 gov did not allow Torah to be burned in front Israeli embassy bc burning Torah is a hateful & shameful incident (I welcome this & condemn burning any holy book)

But a week ago burning Kuran was a freedom of speech for 🇸🇪 gov

What a great proof of a blatant hypocrisy of West! pic.twitter.com/CqotHTFjy9 — ƙꪮ᭢ƙꪖ ☪ (@K0nu1S) January 27, 2023

Rasmus Paludan, a far-right Swedish-Danish politician, burned a copy of the Quran last Saturday outside the Turkish Embassy in the Nordic country under police protection and with permission from the authorities Anadolu reported.

🚨🇸🇪✡️#ALERT: A Swedish Antisemite Christian fundamentalist terror group submitted a request to the country's authorities to publicly burn a Torah scroll.

🔴 There is a difference between freedom of speech and Torah burning. Where books are burned, people will be burned there. pic.twitter.com/OSpv1eUh8g — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) January 27, 2023

The issue is trending on the social media with many speaking about Islamophobia and hypocrisy. Despite the efforts by Turkey and other Arab countries to stop the burning, the Swedish authorities wouldn't listen, labelling the issue in terms of freedom of speech.