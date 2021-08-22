Muslims Mark The Burning of Al Aqsa Mosque 52 Years Ago

ALBAWABA – The burning of Al Aqsa Mosque on 21 August 1969 by an Australian Christian named Michael Dennis Rohan is marked and with many views posted on the social media.

Today marks the 52nd anniversary of burning the Al Masjid Al Aqsa by the Australian extremist Jewish Dennis Rohan stormed Al- Aqsa.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/s4e5rBWiLR — 𓂆 Sarah Orabi 🇵🇸 (@Sarah_orabi9) August 21, 2021

This is the 52 anniversary of the burning by an arsonist who will fully wanted to torch and destroy the whole of the mosque and its surroundings.

On this day in 1969, the Jewish terrorist "Dennis Michael Rohan" burned the Al-Qibli prayer hall in the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. pic.twitter.com/LC6d0aKWOA — Ali Mohammed ALfarra (@AlfarrAli) August 21, 2021

To remember the anniversary Gaza youths went up in arms, demonstrating at the fence separating the Strip and Israel. Dozens of Palestinians were injured.

The National and Islamic forces in the Gaza Strip commemorated the 52nd anniversary of al-Aqsa Mosque burning by holding a huge rally along the separating border East Gaza. https://t.co/pJEnCsv0Qh — A. Smith (@360CNN) August 22, 2021

The Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that 41 Palestinians were injured including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers.

In August 1969, the mosque was set on fire by an Australian settler named Dennis Michael Rohan in coordination with Israeli officials and military forces. https://t.co/CiwWeAvYCr — Karimi-Langroodi (@langroodi) August 21, 2021

Rohan started a fire in the Masjid Al Qibly within the Al Aqsa Mosque Complex and the blaze destroyed the ‘Minbar Salahuddin which is an intricately designed pulpit installed by the famous Islamic warrior in the 12th century.