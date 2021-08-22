Muslims Mark The Burning of Al Aqsa Mosque 52 Years Ago

  1. Home
Published August 22nd, 2021 - 08:34 GMT
Dome of the Rock
The Old City of Jerusalem with the Dome of the Rock (right) and Al Aqsa Mosque (left) (AFP photo)

ALBAWABA – The burning of Al Aqsa Mosque on 21 August 1969 by an Australian Christian named Michael Dennis Rohan is marked and with many views posted on the social media.

This is the 52 anniversary of the burning by an arsonist who will fully wanted to torch and destroy the whole of the mosque and its surroundings.

To remember the anniversary Gaza youths went up in arms, demonstrating at the fence separating the Strip and Israel. Dozens of Palestinians were injured.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that 41 Palestinians were injured including a 13-year-old boy who was shot in the head by Israeli soldiers.

Rohan started a fire in the Masjid Al Qibly within the Al Aqsa Mosque Complex and the blaze destroyed the ‘Minbar Salahuddin which is an intricately designed pulpit installed by the famous Islamic warrior in the 12th century.

 

