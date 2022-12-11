  1. Home
  Muslims slam Quran desecration in Stockholm

Muslims slam Quran desecration in Stockholm

December 11th, 2022
Stockholm
Stockholm

ALBAWABA - Islamophobia continues to be a problem in Sweden with the latest attack on a mosque in central Stockholm. 

Last week's attack in which a Quran was desecrated, chained and left on the outside door of the mosque is being condemned by Muslim authorities both in Sweden and in the Muslim world. 

Muslims who frequent the mosque say they are frequently subject to such attacks. In early 2022, Sweden experienced a public burning of the Koran by far right-wing Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludin

Imam and director of the Stockholm Central Mosque, Mahmoud Khalfi, told Anadolu that he “personally witnessed the Quran burning here in Stockholm” last December, “and I remember how hurtful it was.”

 

