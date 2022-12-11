Muslims slam Quran desecration in Stockholm

ALBAWABA - Islamophobia continues to be a problem in Sweden with the latest attack on a mosque in central Stockholm.

A Stockholm mosque condemns the latest attack on its facility after a damaged copy of the Quran was left chained up and hanging outside its entrancehttps://t.co/r7QFQPrUvj — TRT World (@trtworld) December 11, 2022

Last week's attack in which a Quran was desecrated, chained and left on the outside door of the mosque is being condemned by Muslim authorities both in Sweden and in the Muslim world.

A Stockholm mosque condemned the latest attack on its facility after a damaged copy of the Qur'an was left chained up and hanging outside the mosque's entrance. #Stockholm #mosque #Islamophobia https://t.co/NwaAk3bUcu — ANews (@anews) December 11, 2022

Muslims who frequent the mosque say they are frequently subject to such attacks. In early 2022, Sweden experienced a public burning of the Koran by far right-wing Danish-Swedish politician Rasmus Paludin.

A destroyed #Quran was left near the entrance to a mosque in #Stockholm in an Islamophobic attack on Friday.



Images shared by the Stockholm Mosque show the desecrated holy Quran chained up and hanging from an iron railing outside the mosque.#Sweden #Islam #Islamophobia pic.twitter.com/C6OC5qnfXI — Shahul Shahid (@ShahulShahid1) December 6, 2022

Imam and director of the Stockholm Central Mosque, Mahmoud Khalfi, told Anadolu that he “personally witnessed the Quran burning here in Stockholm” last December, “and I remember how hurtful it was.”