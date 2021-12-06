Myanmar Court Sentences Deposed Leader to Four Years in Jail

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to four-year jail term in first verdicts in its trial, Sky News reported.

The ousted leader has been in prison since February following military coup. This is the first time Suu Kyi is seen in public as earlier trials were held behind closed doors.

According to sources, the Myanmar military junta has accused the deposed leader with several accusations including corruption, possessing unregistered walkie-talkies, as well as violating the official secrets act.

Continuous protests have been emerging across the country against the military coup where people called for the release of the civilian leader.