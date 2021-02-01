Myanmar Military Seizes Power, Arrests Aung San Suu Kyi

The Myanmar military on Monday took control of the government and announced a nationwide state of emergency hours after detaining the country's civilian leader Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and other high-ranking elected government officials in a coup.

Military-backed Vice President U Myint Swe, a former general, has been appointed acting president, the military announced in a broadcast on its Myawaddy News television channel.

The military, known as the Tatmadaw, said it called a yearlong state of emergency over alleged irregularities with November's parliamentary elections, during which Suu Kyi's National League of Democracy Party won a landslide with 399 of the 462 seats in parliament.

What's happening in Myanmar has a huge impact on China



The military was upset that Aung San Suu Kyi was becoming too close to the CCP



Xi already built 2 pipelines through Myanmar, and has big plans for a major port and rail line pic.twitter.com/sYA7muIBeA — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 1, 2021

The November general elections were the second since Myanmar began its transition away from a military dictatorship toward a democracy. In 2015, the NLD won 390 seats, forming the country's first civilian government in more than 50 years and installing Suu Kyi, a democracy icon who spent more than 15 years under house detention, in the de facto leadership role of state councillor.

The Tatmadaw claimed fraud after the election, but Myanmar's election commission dismissed the charges, saying the accusations were baseless.

Myo Nyunt, the spokesman for the ruling National League of Democracy Party, confirmed to local news outlet The Irrawaddy that Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other party members, lawmakers and Cabinet officials across the country had been detained in the early morning roundup.

"This is a military coup attempt, but they can claim it is not, by forcing the president to call an urgent national security security meeting for an official handover of power to them," the NLD spokesman told The Irrawaddy.

Access to television stations, phone lines and Internet services have been cut, The Myanmar Times reported.

Internet monitoring site NetBlocks reported widespread disruptions in Myanmar on Monday morning, with connectivity falling by as much as 75%.



"The doors just opened to a very different future," historian and writer Thant Myint-U tweeted. "I have a sinking feeling that no one will really be able to control what comes next. And remember Myanmar's a country awash in weapons, with deep divisions across ethnic & religious lines, where millions can barely feed themselves."