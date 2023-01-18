Mystery shrouds cause of Ukraine helicopter crash

ALBAWABA - Mystery surrounds the cause of a helicopter crash in Ukraine, with Ukrainian officials remaining silent about it.

Ukrainian official, including the governor and police, announced on Wednesday, that a helicopter crashed and killed Ukrainian Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky and other people, including children, in Brovary, east of Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital, near a kindergarten and a residential building.

Both men did not reveal details about the incident, which sent jitters across the war-devastated nation.

It is said, however, that the purpose of the helicopter's trip was to head to one of the hot spots in Ukraine, where battles are raging. That justified the presence of the interior minister among the passengers.

Later in the day, Kyiv police opened an investigation into the incident, which initially was said to have been caused by a technical malfunction. But since fingers are usually pointed at Moscow in any disaster in Ukraine, this time was no different. Rumors suggested that Russia could have been behind the crash.

According to latest statements made by Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba, 18 people, including three children, were killed.

Additionally, 29 others, including 15 children, were injured in the early morning crash.

The final toll is expected to be updated.

⚡️Governor: 18 killed, including 3 children, in Brovary helicopter crash.



Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba reported that as of 10:30 a.m., 29 people were injured, including 15 children, in the crash that happened on the morning of Jan. 18 in Brovary, a city just east of Kyiv. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) January 18, 2023

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy labelled the crash a "great tragedy," expressing his condolences to the families of the victims.