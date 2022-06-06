Naksa 1967: Fifty-five Years of Brutal Israeli Occupation

ALBAWABA: Its 55 years of bloody occupation. Through the June 1967 War, Israel completed its expansion, occupying the rest of the Palestinian territories including the West Bank, Jerusalem, Gaza strip, Sinai and the Golan Heights.

Don’t let anyone tell you that the Arab defeat of June 5,1967 was just a “naksa” or a setback. It was a major disaster resulting in the expulsion of more Palestinians, the extension of Israel’s occupation to all of historical Palestine, & the escalation of the annexation project. — Hanan Ashrawi (@DrHananAshrawi) June 5, 2022

There is a touch of mourning among Palestinians for the catastrophe that happened:

Today falls the 55th anniversary of the Israeli aggression known as the Naksa - Setback, where Israel occupied more Palestinian & Arab lands



The infographic explains the main repercussions of the Israeli war\aggression of June 1967.#FreePalestine 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/TCZIkS8adA — Friends of Palestine 🇵🇸 (@PalFriends2020) June 5, 2022

Its an occupation:

Tomorrow is the 55th anniversary of the occupation. Since 1967, the Palestinian population in the West Bank and Gaza has been subject to Israeli military rule (some 1,800 orders have been issued), while Israeli settlers enjoy Israeli law.

End the occupation (55 years too late)! pic.twitter.com/6qRcLAXpZi — Ori Nir | اوري نير | אוֹרי ניר (@OriNir_APN) June 4, 2022

As if Arabs need to be reminded:

#ThisDay 1967 - The Arab-Israeli Six-Day War began, during which Israel took control of the Sinai Desert, the city of Jerusalem and the west bank of the Jordan River. A cease-fire arranged by the U.N. ended the conflict on June 10th. — John B Tawn (@27Tawnyowl) June 5, 2022

For Palestinians the war further brought much anguish:

55 years in exile: Diaspora Palestinians on the War of 1967 https://t.co/J5s5lrzJ3G — The New Arab (@The_NewArab) June 6, 2022

It was the start of naked illegal occupation of Palestinian land:

Today marks 55 years of Israel’s illegal colonial-settlement occupation, imposing a system of Jewish supremacy on both sides of the 1967 border. Tomorrow the Israeli government will vote to continue this Apartheid regime. We shall stand strong against this 🇵🇸 #FreePalestine (1/2) — Sami Abou Shahadeh (@ShahadehAbou) June 5, 2022

Pictures don't lie:

55 years ago ...!!#Archive of photos from the 1967 war in which the israeli Occupation took control of Jerusalem, West Bank, Gaza Strip and Syrian Golan#PalestineHistory #AllAboutPalestine pic.twitter.com/ocPqtiWOU3 — ﾟ･:*✿ 𝑃𝑎𝑙𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑒 ✿*:･ﾟ (@2__Palestine__1) June 5, 2022

Vulnerable expulsion:

Since the start of the 1967 Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem, only 5% of Palestinians received Israeli citizenship. The rest are "residents" only, a status that makes them highly vulnerable to expulsion. — (((it's DOCTOR, not Ms.))) (@NotOccupying) May 29, 2022

And that of the brutal murders:

@CBSNews Palestinians like Hanan didn’t just “die”’as you misleadingly report. She was murdered by Israeli soldiers. Israel has waged a brutal military occupation of Palestine since 1967+. Please stop aiding the violence with false racist reporting. Palestinians should be free!! https://t.co/2CSG6CIr3b — JVP Los Angeles #SaveSheikhJarrah (@JVP_LA) April 19, 2022

And theft:

Israeli settlers attacked #Palestinian homes in the Old City of #Hebron, occupied West Bank, #Palestine.



Since 1967, Palestinian residents of Hebron have been subjected to intense settler violence, theft of property and occupation.https://t.co/hSAcES0vd5 — The Palestine Project (@PalestineProjct) April 3, 2022

Its life under occupation and yearning to be free: