Naksa 1967: Fifty-five Years of Brutal Israeli Occupation

Published June 6th, 2022 - 07:18 GMT
Brutal Israeli occupation
Israeli security forces try to detain a Palestinian woman in the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah on May 15, 2021 [EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP via Getty Images]

ALBAWABA: Its 55 years of bloody occupation. Through the June 1967 War, Israel completed its expansion, occupying the rest of the Palestinian territories including the West Bank, Jerusalem, Gaza strip, Sinai and the Golan Heights.

There is a touch of mourning among Palestinians for the catastrophe that happened:

Its an occupation:

As if Arabs need to be reminded:

For Palestinians the war further brought much anguish:

It was the start of naked illegal occupation of Palestinian land: 

Pictures don't lie:

Vulnerable expulsion:

And that of the brutal murders:

And theft:

Its life under occupation and yearning to be free:

 

