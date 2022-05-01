Nancy Pelosi Meets Zelensky in Unannounced Ukraine Visit

United States Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday May 1, 2022, in an unannounced visit.

During the trip she expressed U.S. support for Zelensky and Ukraine, U.S. and Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

Our Congressional Delegation traveled to Kyiv and met with @ZelenskyyUa to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 1, 2022

"We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom... Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," Pelosi told Zelensky in a video released by the Ukrainian presidency.