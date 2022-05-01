  1. Home
  3. Nancy Pelosi Meets Zelensky in Unannounced Ukraine Visit

May 1st, 2022
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on April 29, 2022 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP

United States Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Sunday May 1, 2022, in an unannounced visit.

During the trip she expressed U.S. support for Zelensky and Ukraine, U.S. and Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.

"We believe that we are visiting you to say thank you for your fight for freedom... Our commitment is to be there for you until the fight is done," Pelosi told Zelensky in a video released by the Ukrainian presidency.

 

 

Tags:UkraineRussiainvasionWarNancy PelosiVolodymyr Zelensky

