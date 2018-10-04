Nasrallah Praises Aoun for Stance on Lebanese Sovereignty

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. (AFP)

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah thanked President Michel Aoun for the positions he presented to the international community, which expressed a sense of sovereignty that “touched the hearts of the Lebanese,” Hezbollah MP Mohammad Raad said Wednesday.

Raad relayed his party leader’s comments to Aoun during a meeting of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc at Baabda Palace, the state-run National News Agency reported.

“The positions of President Aoun touched the hearts of the Lebanese and expressed the [convictions] on which we are based,” Raad said of the president’s speech before the United Nations General Assembly in New York last week, affirming his bloc’s support for Aoun in efforts that preserve the country’s “strength and sovereignty.”

“The president expressed his views on the sense of national sovereignty felt by the Lebanese [patriot], who wants his country strong and free, and to not be pushed over by any ... aggressor,” Raad was quoted as saying after the meeting.

Hezbollah also “notes” the initiative taken by caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, which “rebutted the lies of [Israel] and revealed the truth to the public opinion,” Raad said. He was referring to a tour lead by Bassil Monday that took dozens of foreign ambassadors and diplomats to the Ahed Stadium alleged by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to be a site for Hezbollah precision missiles.

Aoun in turn thanked the bloc for its stance and conveyed his greetings to Nasrallah, a statement from the presidency said.

Aoun told Hezbollah’s bloc that his speech at the U.N. aimed to confront countries with their responsibility toward “the problems Lebanon is facing, especially consistent Israeli aggressions ... or the Palestinian cause that still remains without a solution after 70 years,” the statement said.

The Daily Star could not reach Raad for comment.

