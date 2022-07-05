NATO Chief Starts Process For Sweden, Finland Membership (AFP)

  1. Home
Published July 5th, 2022 - 08:38 GMT
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses media representatives during a press conference at the NATO summit at the Ifema congress centre in Madrid, on June 30, 2022. (Photo by Pierre-Philippe MARCOU / AFP)

The process to ratify Sweden and Finland as the newest members of NATO was formally launched on Tuesday, the military alliance's chief Jens Stoltenberg said, marking a historic step brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine.

"This is a good day for Finland and Sweden and a good day for NATO," Stoltenberg told reporters in a joint press statement with the Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers.

"With 32 nations around the table, we will be even stronger and our people will be even safer as we face the biggest security crisis in decades," he added.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

