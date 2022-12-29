Nazaha arrests two Saudi doctors on corruption

Saudi Arabia’s anti-corruption authority has arrested two consultants who were accused of preparing medical reports showing that they performed 18,953 operations and demanding hospitals to pay SR87 million, about ($23 million).



The Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) said the consultants did not perform the operations themselves but paid money to unauthorized doctors to perform the surgeries on their behalf.



An official source at Nazaha revealed details of the case on Tuesday while announcing arrests in several other graft cases.



The source said the authority initiated action over 17 corruption cases recently. He said legal procedures were underway against those accused in these cases.



Among one of the most notable cases, the authority arrested a retired employee from a municipality for receiving money in exchange for approving land plans during his work in the municipality’s City Planning Department. The man had in his bank accounts deposits amounting to a total of SR81,234,439, but he could not provide reasonable justifications on the sources of the money.



In another case, an officer in the rank of Lieutenant Colonel with the Police Department in one of the governorates was arrested for embezzling SR755,900.



The authority also arrested a former employee in a sub-municipality for illegally awarding projects worth SR10,944,387 to a commercial entity he owns.



A citizen and a resident were arrested for illegally issuing medical certificates to renew driving licenses in return for money.



With the cooperation of the Public Prosecution, an employee at the Public Prosecution in one of the governorates was arrested for disclosing confidential information about a case and the details of the investigation in exchange for personal benefit.



An officer in the rank of Colonel with the Police Department in one of the regions, an employee working in an airport operations company, and the manager of a hotel were arrested along with a Saudi citizen for their role in enabling 89 expatriate residents in their attempt to enter the holy sites illegally during the Hajj season of 1443AH.



In another case, a resident was arrested after being caught in the act receiving SR8,450 with the assistance of his wife — a resident who was arrested later — in return for illegally issuing health certificates for people to allow them to work in a restaurant.



With the cooperation of the Ministry of Interior, an employee of the Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Company — the operating company of Saher — was arrested for receiving SR11,000 from a citizen in exchange for reducing the amount of his traffic fine.



Two employees working in the Health Affairs were arrested for receiving SR15,000 in exchange for a promise to help a citizen to find employment in the department.



A resident was arrested after being caught in the act of paying SR50,000 for lifting the suspension of a services and travel ban imposed on a relative.



With the cooperation of the Ministry of Interior, two Saudi citizens were arrested for offering SR1,200,000 in exchange for closing a case against a relative filed at the Directorate of Narcotics Control.



An employee at the Civil Affairs was arrested for receiving SR149,150 from a citizen, who was arrested earlier, for illegally issuing three IDs for his children, which the citizen sold for SR300,000 each.



An employee at a municipality and an employee of the National Water Company were arrested for receiving SR200,000 from a businessman, who was detained earlier, for illegally processing paperwork.



A safe deposit box keeper working in a medical complex affiliated with the Ministry of Health was arrested for stealing SR276,333 from patients' lockers.



The general manager, the head of the accounting department, and the manager of human resources at an equestrian club in one of the regions were arrested for their role in embezzling SR579,072 from the club's budget.



The Nazaha affirmed its determination to apply the law with zero-tolerance against corrupt officials and individuals.



The authority said it will continue to pursue anyone who exploits public office for personal gains or harm public interest in any way. It added that accountability of officials extends far beyond their retirement as the statute of limitations does not apply in criminal cases involving corruption and abuse of power.