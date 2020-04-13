Nearly 14,000 Coronavirus Cases Reported in Africa

Nearly 14,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in 52 of the 54 countries in Africa, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (Africa CDC).

The 10 countries in Africa with the largest number of COVID-19 infections, deaths and recoveries are as follows:

Countries Cases (13,814) Deaths (747) Recoveries ( 2,355) 1 - South Africa 2,028 25 410 2 - Egypt 1,939 146 426 3 - Algeria 1,825 275 405 4 - Morocco 1,617 113 146 5 - Cameroon 820 12 98 6 - Tunisia 685 28 43 7- Ivory Coast 533 4 58 8 - Niger 491 11 50 9 - Burkina Faso 484 27 155 10 - Ghana 408 8 4

After appearing in China last December, the novel virus has infected more than 1.85 million people worldwide, with a death toll of over 114,000, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows over 434,000 people have gone on to make a recovery.



