Nearly 14,000 Coronavirus Cases Reported in Africa

Published April 13th, 2020 - 10:06 GMT
In this file photo taken on March 09, 2019 Health workers are seen inside the 'red zone' of an Ebola treatment centre, which was attacked in the early hours of the morning in Butembo. AFP/File
Hardest-hit country is South Africa with 2,028 cases and 25 deaths, says Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control

Nearly 14,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in 52 of the 54 countries in Africa, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (Africa CDC).

The 10 countries in Africa with the largest number of COVID-19 infections, deaths and recoveries are as follows:

Countries  Cases (13,814)  Deaths (747)  Recoveries ( 2,355) 
1 - South Africa 2,028 25 410
2 - Egypt 1,939 146 426
3 - Algeria 1,825 275 405
4 - Morocco  1,617 113 146
5 - Cameroon 820 12 98
6 - Tunisia  685  28  43 
7- Ivory Coast  533 4 58 
8 - Niger 491  11 50
9 - Burkina Faso 484  27 155
10 - Ghana 408 4

 

After appearing in China last December, the novel virus has infected more than 1.85 million people worldwide, with a death toll of over 114,000, according to U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows over 434,000 people have gone on to make a recovery.


This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

