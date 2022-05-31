Nepali Officials Find Wreckage of Missing Plane

Officials in Nepal said on Monday they found a small plane with 22 passengers that went missing on Sunday and crashed in the country's Mustang district at an altitude of about 14,500 feet.

The Twin Otter aircraft, operated by Tara Air, took off Sunday from Pokhara, located about 80 miles west of the capital of Kathmandu. The plane was on its way to Jomsom, about 48 miles away.

Aspiring actor, tourists among 22 killed in Nepal plane crash https://t.co/8weNM0M19f — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 31, 2022

Air traffic controllers in Jomsom lost contact with the crew about 10 min

\utes into the flight as the airplane flew over Ghorepani, about 26 miles south of the airport.

The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority said the plane was found Monday morning. It carried 19 passengers, 13 of them from Nepal, four from India and two from Germany, along with three crew members.

A photo posted on Twitter by the Nepal army showed the crashed plane in a rocky area littered with what appeared to be the personal belongings of the passengers as well as debris from the aircraft.



Mountain guide Narendra Shahi, who assisted in rescue efforts, said "challenging" weather, including sudden rains, slowed their efforts.

"The plane and bodies -- everything was found in broken parts," Shahi said, according to The Washington Post, adding that one body remained missing.