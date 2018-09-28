Netanyahu Accuses Iran of Having Another Secret Nuclear Facility

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the General Assembly at the United Nations in New York September 27, 2018. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

Follow > Disable alert for Benjamin Netanyahu Disable alert for International Atomic Energ ... Follow >

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday claimed Iran has a second weapons facility for its nuclear weapons program.

"Iran has another secret facility in Tehran, a secret atomic warehouse for storing massive amounts of equipment and material from Iran’s secret nuclear weapons program,” Netahyahu said before the UN General Assembly in New York.

He called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to investigate the site, saying Iran has already taken 33 pounds (15 kilograms) of nuclear material and spread it throughout Tehran to hide it.

This article has been adapted from its original source.