Netanyahu allows Israelis to carry firearms

Published January 29th, 2023 - 11:29 GMT
Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) chairs a weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on January 29, 2023. (Photo by RONEN ZVULUN / POOL / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Hardline Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans to arm thousands of Israelis.

The decision made public after an Israeli cabinet meeting late Saturday would make the processing of licenses for Jews to carry firearms much easier and allows them to be armed in public. 

The decision was taken by Israel's hardline rightwing government amidst an escalating violence gripping East Jerusalem and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories. 

On Friday, eight Israelis were killed outside a synagogue in the Nabi Yaqoub settlement to the north of Occupied Jerusalem.

At least 30 Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli soldiers in the occupied territories in the month of January alone, adding to the new level of violence.

