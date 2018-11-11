Netanyahu Asks Paris to Pressure Lebanon About Iran's Missiles on its Soil

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and his wife Sara (C) (AFP)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has traveled to France and is likely to ask Paris to intensify pressure on Lebanon regarding “the precision missile factories that Iran has built on its soil,” Israeli media reports said.

According to the reports, Netanyahu will meet French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday on the sidelines of the ceremonies marking 100 years since the end of World War One.

The reports said Netanyahu had considered canceling his trip to France but eventually decided not to call it off.

Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel Saturday against any attack or strike on Lebanon.

President Michel Aoun and caretaker Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil have denied Israeli accusations that Hizbullah has set up secret missile facilities near Beirut's airport. On September 27, Netanyahu said in an address to the U.N. General Assembly that Hizbullah had secret missile conversion sites there.

The Israeli PM showed satellite imagery pinpointing three alleged sites and accused Hizbullah of using civilians as human shields.

Nasrallah for his part has announced that Hizbullah has already acquired "precision missiles."

Israel has fought several conflicts against Hizbullah, the last in 2006.

The Israeli military believes Hizbullah has between 100,000 and 120,000 short-range missiles and rockets, as well as several hundred longer-range missiles.

