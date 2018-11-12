Netanyahu Cuts Visit to Paris, Could That Signal Israeli War on Gaza?
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to hold security consultations on Gaza early this afternoon. The premier arrived back in Israel this morning from Paris after he cut short his trip and cancelled a scheduled meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and a gathering with the heads of the Jewish community there.
Netanyahu had been in Paris, along with more than 70 heads of state, to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. He held brief conversations with US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In a briefing with reporters Netanyahu said he was doing everything possible to ensure calm in Gaza and to prevent a needless war.
Hours later an IDF military operation in the Strip, led to a gun battle with Palestinians and a brief renewal of hostilities, in which an IDF officer was killed. An IDF aerial strike killed seven Palestinians, including the regional commander of Hamas' military wing.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
