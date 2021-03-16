Netanyahu: The Emirati Crown Prince 'Volunteers' to Invest $12M in Israel

  1. Home
Published March 16th, 2021 - 06:29 GMT
Who is it to be: Netanyahu or Gantz!
An election campaign billboard for Israel's Blue and White opposition party led by Benny Gantz (R) depicting him and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the Likud party, hangs in the Israeli city of Bnei Brak, on March 14, 2021, ahead of the March 23 general election. The writing in Hebrew reads "Benny to the Knesset or Bibi for ever". On March 23, Netanyahu faces his fourth re-election contest in less than two years, after repeatedly failing to unite a coalition behind him, despite his devoted right-wing base. JACK GUEZ / AFP
So far, there has been no comment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Netanyahu's statement.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has "volunteered" to invest over $12 million in Israel.

In an interview with the Israeli army radio, Netanyahu said Abu Dhabi's crown prince told him that he "wants to be a partner in projects which could enhance Israel's economy after the coronavirus [pandemic]."

On Thursday, Netanyahu postponed his official visit to the UAE due to difficulties that surfaced in coordinating the passage of his flight through Jordanian airspace.

Following the cancellation of the trip, UAE said it agreed to launch an investment fund worth of $10 billion in Israel, according to the official WAM news agency.

Several bilateral agreements were signed in different fields following an Israel-UAE normalization deal last year.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

