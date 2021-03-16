Netanyahu: The Emirati Crown Prince 'Volunteers' to Invest $12M in Israel

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday Emirati Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has "volunteered" to invest over $12 million in Israel.

In an interview with the Israeli army radio, Netanyahu said Abu Dhabi's crown prince told him that he "wants to be a partner in projects which could enhance Israel's economy after the coronavirus [pandemic]."

So far, there has been no comment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Netanyahu's statement.

On Thursday, Netanyahu postponed his official visit to the UAE due to difficulties that surfaced in coordinating the passage of his flight through Jordanian airspace.

Following the cancellation of the trip, UAE said it agreed to launch an investment fund worth of $10 billion in Israel, according to the official WAM news agency.

Several bilateral agreements were signed in different fields following an Israel-UAE normalization deal last year.

