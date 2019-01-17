Netanyahu Flies to Chad, Sunday

PM Netanyahu (Twitter)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to visit Chad on Sunday, according to an Israeli television channel.

"The prime minister will leave Sunday for an hours-long visit to Chad, where he will meet with Chadian President Idriss Deby," Israel’s Channel 13 reported on Thursday.

"It remains unclear whether the two sides will announce the resumption of bilateral ties during the visit," the broadcaster added.

Neither Netanyahu's office nor the Chadian government have commented on the issue of normalized relations.

Deby visited Israel last November, becoming the first leader of the majority-Muslim Central African country to visit the self-proclaimed Jewish state since ties were suspended in 1972.

