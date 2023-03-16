Netanyahu to hold talks with German president

  1. Home
Published March 16th, 2023 - 06:43 GMT
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to Berlin, which was overshadowed by fear and security tightening.

The Israeli prime minister departed to the German capital, Berlin, Wednesday, on an official visit, despite serious attempts of his opponents to obstruct the trip, due to the judicial reforms Israeli government intends to carry out.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet the German chancellor and president in Berlin on Thursday.

It is expected that the prime minister will hold talks with Steinmeier and Scholz on bilateral cooperation, as well as international and regional security issues.

The German authorities decided to cordon off the areas where Netanyahu will stay in, on a large scale. 

3000 German police to secure Netanyahu's visit

According to the information circulated, more than 3000 German police will take place in the process of securing the Israeli president's visit.

It is said that his visit to Berlin exposed the German government to pressure. Netanyahu's opponents even asked Berlin to cancel the visit. 

A number of Israelis living in Berlin called for a demonstration on Thursday, to protest the visit too.

Security concerns

A recent statement from Netanyahu's office announced the reduction of the duration of his visit to Germany. Whereas after he was scheduled to stay in Berlin until Friday, the Israeli Prime Minister will return to his country on Thursday.

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to different parts of their country, nearly two months ago, to protest the draft law to amend the judicial system.

On Wednesday, Israelis opposed to the judicial reform program, in conjunction with the prime minister's departure to Berlin from Ben Gurion Airport, in an attempt to obstruct his travel.

Don't come back Netanyahu

The demonstrators chanted "Don't come back" and hung posters bearing the same phrase along the road leading to the airport.

New amendments would serve Netanyahu's corruption case

According to the new amendments, the Israeli parliament will be able in the future to overturn the decisions of the Supreme Court.

Opponents of these amendments said that they (amendments) could serve the prime minister in a corruption case that has been filed against him and has been going on for a long time.

But the Israeli prime minister and his allies see the reforms as necessary to restore the balance of power between elected politicians and unelected Supreme Court justices.

 

Written by Razan Abdelhadi

Tags:IsraelGermanyBenjamin NetanyahuFrank-Walter SteinmeierOlaf Scholz

