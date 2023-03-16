Netanyahu to hold talks with German president

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to Berlin, which was overshadowed by fear and security tightening.

The Israeli prime minister departed to the German capital, Berlin, Wednesday, on an official visit, despite serious attempts of his opponents to obstruct the trip, due to the judicial reforms Israeli government intends to carry out.

Live Update: Following Rome trip, Netanyahu slated to visit Germany https://t.co/LfmAusicTO via @timesofisrael — drdivine (@drdivine) March 5, 2023

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet the German chancellor and president in Berlin on Thursday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholtz is expected to express concerns about the Israeli government’s plan to weaken the Supreme Court during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tomorrow, two German officials told @BarakRavid. https://t.co/5EdXuPPQhn — Axios (@axios) March 15, 2023

It is expected that the prime minister will hold talks with Steinmeier and Scholz on bilateral cooperation, as well as international and regional security issues.

The German authorities decided to cordon off the areas where Netanyahu will stay in, on a large scale.

3000 German police to secure Netanyahu's visit

According to the information circulated, more than 3000 German police will take place in the process of securing the Israeli president's visit.

Ahead of Netanyahu visit, German president voices concern about judicial overhaul https://t.co/phGWmvhSXF — The Times of Israel (@TimesofIsrael) March 11, 2023

It is said that his visit to Berlin exposed the German government to pressure. Netanyahu's opponents even asked Berlin to cancel the visit.

A number of Israelis living in Berlin called for a demonstration on Thursday, to protest the visit too.

Security concerns

A recent statement from Netanyahu's office announced the reduction of the duration of his visit to Germany. Whereas after he was scheduled to stay in Berlin until Friday, the Israeli Prime Minister will return to his country on Thursday.

סעיפים מרכזיים במתווה שהציג הנשיא הרצוג רק מנציחים את המצב הקיים ולא מביאים את האיזון הנדרש לרשויות בישראל. pic.twitter.com/qvx5QxbuNy — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) March 15, 2023

Tens of thousands of Israelis took to different parts of their country, nearly two months ago, to protest the draft law to amend the judicial system.

About 1,000 Israeli writers, authors and academics have called on Germany and Britain to rescind their invitations to Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and cancel his scheduled visit to the two European countries. pic.twitter.com/uBaWHGDLpe — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) March 15, 2023

On Wednesday, Israelis opposed to the judicial reform program, in conjunction with the prime minister's departure to Berlin from Ben Gurion Airport, in an attempt to obstruct his travel.

The storm over Israel's planned judicial overhaul has escalated. The protests against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu are intensifying. The situation is so bad that Netanyahu has been forced to delay his visit to Germany. Watch video!https://t.co/HVM3ud3rrN — WION (@WIONews) March 16, 2023

Don't come back Netanyahu

The demonstrators chanted "Don't come back" and hung posters bearing the same phrase along the road leading to the airport.

Watch: Opponents of controversial judicial reforms sought by #Israel's government demonstrate at Ben Gurion airport ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin #Netanyahu's departure on an official trip to #Germany.https://t.co/FMjK3VDEfN pic.twitter.com/vL7Xi6mGgc — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 16, 2023

New amendments would serve Netanyahu's corruption case

According to the new amendments, the Israeli parliament will be able in the future to overturn the decisions of the Supreme Court.

Opponents of these amendments said that they (amendments) could serve the prime minister in a corruption case that has been filed against him and has been going on for a long time.

But the Israeli prime minister and his allies see the reforms as necessary to restore the balance of power between elected politicians and unelected Supreme Court justices.

Written by Razan Abdelhadi