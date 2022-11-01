ALBAWABA - Exit polls show Likud leader Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to be the next Israeli prime minister.

#BREAKING Israel's Netanyahu ahead, nears majority, initial vote projections show pic.twitter.com/kk7pqx6qzI — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 1, 2022

This follows the Israeli elections held Tuesday. According to the exit polls, Netanyahu's right-wing bloc gained 61 or 62 members in the 120-member Knesset, allowing him to form a government with a narrow majority according to Anadolu.