Netanyahu May be Indicted for Bribery - Israeli Attorney-General Decides Next Week

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AFP)

Israeli Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to decide whether to indict Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for graft and bribery next week, according to Israeli media.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz said Mendelblit will release his decision before the end of this week, about 40 days before the general election on April 9.

It, however, expected the indictment to be delayed until the beginning of the next week.

Haaretz said Mandelblit is likely to order the prime minister's indictment in Case 4000, in which Netanyahu is accused of awarding favors to Israel’s Bezeq Telecom Company in return for favorable coverage on the company’s news website.

Netanyahu is also expected to be indicted for fraud and breach of trust in Case 1000, which involves Israeli Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, who was allegedly asked to purchase luxury items for Netanyahu and his wife.

As for the third case known as Case 3000 that relates to an alleged deal for favorable media coverage with Arnon Mozes, publisher of Hebrew-language daily Yedioth Ahronoth, Mandelblit has yet to determine whether to indict Netanyahu.

A recent survey this month found that half of the Israeli public believes Netanyahu should resign if the attorney-general recommends that he be indicted for graft.

