Netanyahu 'may just' supply weapons to Ukraine if elected

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said he will look into supplying weapons to Ukraine if he is elected prime minister.

“I was asked about that recently, and I said I’ll look into it when I get into office,” Netanyahu, a former prime minister, said in an interview with USA Today.

🇮🇱🇺🇦 Netanyahu Says He Will ‘Look Into’ Supplying Weapons to Ukraine if Elected Prime Minister Again pic.twitter.com/VVcEitbs4L — 𝚁𝙰𝙶𝙴 𝙰𝙶𝙰𝙸𝙽𝚂𝚃 𝚃𝙷𝙴 𝚅𝙰𝙲𝙲𝙸𝙽𝙴 (@72powpow) October 23, 2022

“We all have sympathy for Ukraine. It’s not even a question, and I’m no different,” he added.

Israel will hold general elections on Nov. 1 in which Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud Party, is expected to run.

Former Israeli Prime Minister and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu opposed the supply of Israeli weapons to Ukraine due to fears that the technology would fall into the hands of the Iranians and be used against Israel. pic.twitter.com/OyrjMlc5Av — Breaking News 🇷🇺🇷🇺🇷🇺 (@justobiz2124) October 21, 2022

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel will not supply Ukraine with weapons, but offered to help in developing a missile early-warning system.

Last week, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned Israel against arms deliveries to Ukraine.