Netanyahu 'may just' supply weapons to Ukraine if elected

Published October 24th, 2022 - 06:28 GMT
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian servicemen fire with a French self-propelled 155 mm/52-calibre gun Caesar towards Russian positions at a front line in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas | Aris Messinis/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu said he will look into supplying weapons to Ukraine if he is elected prime minister.

“I was asked about that recently, and I said I’ll look into it when I get into office,” Netanyahu, a former prime minister, said in an interview with USA Today.

“We all have sympathy for Ukraine. It’s not even a question, and I’m no different,” he added.

Israel will hold general elections on Nov. 1 in which Netanyahu, the leader of the right-wing Likud Party, is expected to run.

On Wednesday, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel will not supply Ukraine with weapons, but offered to help in developing a missile early-warning system.

Last week, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned Israel against arms deliveries to Ukraine.

 

