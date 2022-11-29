Netanyahu might be the 2nd Israeli PM to go to Jail

Addressing a conference in Jerusalem, Lapid said Netanyahu will seek to carry out judicial reforms to appoint judges to look into his corruption cases.
"The bottom line is he will become the second prime minister in the country's history to go to prison," Lapid said.
“There is nothing he won't do to prevent this," he added.
Netanyahu has been facing charges of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust since 2020, accusations he vehemently denies.
Ehud Olmert was the first Israeli prime minister to enter jail over corruption charges.
Netanyahu is currently in the process of consultation with right-wing parties to form the upcoming Israeli government, as his coalition secured a simple parliamentary majority that allows him to form the government.
