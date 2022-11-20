Netanyahu promises Saudi will be next to normalize

ALBAWBA - Trending on the social media is "Netanyahu", the new incoming Israeli prime minister. But the name of Benjamin Netanyahu is trending for other reasons. He desperately wants to normalize with Saudi Arabia.

Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a normalization agreement between Israel and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is within reach and would effectively “end the Arab-Israeli conflict.”

Would normalizing Israeli-Saudi relations end Arab-Israeli conflict? — Armstrong Williams (@Arightside) November 11, 2022

He plainly says an normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia modelled on the Abraham Accords - agreements signed between Israel and Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Sudan and Morocco under the Trump administration in 2020 - is "within reach". He says this would mean the end of the Arab-Israeli conflict and some have been saying the end of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Good morning! Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that he believes a normalization agreement with Saudi Arabia is within reach and would effectively “end the Arab-Israeli conflict.”



Here's the morning's news... 🧵https://t.co/uZnBUyn2Vn — The Forward (@jdforward) November 10, 2022

During his tenure he would definitely be working on establishing relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia as the current news about the fact is being splashed everywhere; and expounded upon by Avigdor Lieberman, the current Israeli finance minister. He says Netanyahu will soon announce the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Netanyahu: Normalization agreements concluded due to Saudi approval https://t.co/PkGalYZgjy — Ali Mohtashim (@AliMohtashim13) October 24, 2022

There are two things to consider here. Bloggers on the net have been somewhat confused. First would the establishment of relations with Saudi Arabia just mean the end of the Arab-Israeli conflict or is it wider. Some tweets say it's the end of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But what is everybody is talking about?

Netanyahu: Normalization of Arab countries with Israel would not have been possible without Saudi Arabia’s consent https://t.co/zRrrPBW8Rt via @TheTotalTimes pic.twitter.com/xbbLv46lPE — The Total Times (@TheTotalTimes) October 23, 2022

Saudi Arabia has been consistent in their approach stating they would only establish relations with Israel only if there is a settlement to the Palestinian question. Saudi officials long expressed that since 2002 when the Arab world and Riyadh included, long suggested they would recognize Israel if their is a resolution to Palestine and Palestinian refugees.

But we wait! Meanwhile Netanyahu, and through the Israeli media, will continue to say that "peace", normalization or the end of the conflict is near.