Netanyahu-Putin Meet in Light of Moscow's S-300 to Syria, Tel Aviv Dawning Russian Jet

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Twitter)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Sunday to meet shortly, Just days after Russia completed the delivery of S-300 anti-aircraft missile batteries to Syria.

Netanyahu announced the meeting, which will be the fourth between the two leaders this year, at the opening of the weekly cabinet meeting.

Netanyahu said that he spoke with Putin earlier in the day and that the meeting will take place to “continue the important security consultations between the armies.”

He did not say where or when it would take place. The two last met in July in Moscow.

Netanyahu said that Israel will act “constantly to prevent Iran from militarily entrenching itself in Syria and to prevent it from transferring lethal weapons to Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

Putin and Netanyahu have spoken on the phone several times since Syria downed a Russian intelligence plane, and Moscow blamed Israel for indirect responsibility for the incident.

As a result, Russia transferred the S-300s to Syria, placing an additional obstacle in the way of the IAF carrying out actions against Iranian efforts to base themselves militarily in Syria, or transfer arms to Hezbollah.

