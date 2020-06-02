Netanyahu is Receiving Threats From Jews Who Want to Kill Him, Files Police Complaint

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has filed a complaint with the police for the third time this year about receiving death threats from Israeli Jews.

A senior police commander came to Netanyahu’s residence to take his testimony, and the police said it is investigating three suspects.

In the complaint, Netanyahu indicated that a “lowlife” threatened to murder him and his family.

“Today, I regretfully was forced to file another complaint against a lowlife who described how he plans to murder me and my family.”

Netanyahu included in his complaint a text from the person in question who commented on an article published by Haaretz newspaper in November. It was not known why the prime minister was so late in filing the complaint.



Following the complaint, Haaretz announced that the tweet had been removed from its website.

Two weeks ago, Netanyahu filed a complaint against protester Haim Shadmi for inciting violence against him and his son Yair.

Shadmi has been protesting in front of the PM’s residence for several months, and Netanyahu said that Shadmi called for an incendiary device to be thrown at the place and made other threats.

A Jewish citizen is on trial in Hadera Magistrate’s court for threatening to kill Netanyahu, as well as the Minister of Economy and Labor Party Leader Amir Peretz, and Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, and Social Services Itzik Shmuli.

The accused was referred to psychiatric assessment to determine whether he was fit for trial. He wrote on social media outlets that killing Netanyahu is an Israeli national duty, and whoever does it must be crowned as a hero.

“Kill Benjamin Netanyahu and God will owe you. I’ll defend you, just please do it already, it’s intolerable. Put an end to this story like its beginning. You won’t be sent to prison for the rest of your life. On the contrary: You’ll be heroes for future generations.”

Netanyahu considered the post a leftist threat against him, despite it including two left-wing ministers.

He said the left-wing incitement has crossed the red lines.

“These are real threats to the life of my son, threats that cannot be ignored.”

This article has been adapted from its original source.