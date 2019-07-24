Netanyahu: Electoral Video About Israeli Attack on Iranian Base

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a new election video, hinting to a possible Israeli role in an attack carried out on Friday by a drone targeting an Iranian base north of Baghdad.

Netanyahu tweeted an ad on Monday mocking Blue and White party co-leader Yair Lapid, who wants to become foreign minister if his party wins the upcoming elections.

The ad sported a phonetic transcription of Lapid’s statements in English during an interview with CNN, indicating he was making up non-existent words.

It then went on to show Netanyahu speaking eloquently in English, during the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly meetings in September 2018, hinting at possible Israeli airstrikes on Iranian sites in Iraq.

He specified back then “a military base of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Iraq.”





Israeli commentators linked this video to the news of the drone that attacked a base belonging to Iran-linked paramilitary groups in northern Salahuddin province in Iraq on Friday.

No organization or state has claimed responsibility for the attack, and the Pentagon denied any US link or involvement.

Israel has refrained from commenting but press reports have linked Israel with the attack.

“Israel has recently passed on to the US and EU countries messages indicating that if the Iranian presence in Iraq is not addressed, Israel will not remain idle and will have to act,” Walla news website quoted senior political sources as saying.

Sources said that Israel is talking about the possibility of Iran establishing precision missile factories and military bases that the Quds Force could use in a possible war against it.

The website linked the report of a non-Israeli site specialized in monitoring aircraft movements, in which it said the attack was carried out by an Israeli F-35 fighter jet, to Netanyahu’s statements during the reception of two F-35 fighter jets in southern Israel's Nevatim airbase last week.

In his statements, Netanyahu said the jets can reach “anywhere in the Middle East,” including Iran.

