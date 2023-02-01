Netanyahu says Arabs first, Palestinians second

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not mincing words about the Palestinians and or the peace process.

Tune in to see PM @netanyahu on @TheLeadCNN with @jaketapper tonight: “If we make peace with Saudi Arabia and effectively bring the Arab-Israeli conflict to an end, we will then achieve a working peace with the Palestinians.” pic.twitter.com/9TPmjoE1Dr — Itay Milner (@ItayMilner) January 31, 2023

He is on record of saying Israel with first work on a normalization process with the Arab countries along the lines of the Abraham accords made with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in late 2020 under the Donald Trump administration and then get back to the Palestinians and make a deal with them.

Exclusive: Netanyahu says don’t get ‘hung up’ on peace with Palestinians first | CNN https://t.co/2VMvknTreH — Arie Skaga (@arie_skaga) February 1, 2023

“When effectively the Arab-Israeli conflict (comes) to an end, I think we’ll circle back to the Palestinians and get a workable peace with the Palestinians,” he told CNN in an interview, Tuesday, that is making much headway on the social media.

@jaketapper had racist and white supremacists, @IsraeliPM @netanyahu on @CNN .



He never he asked Netanyahu whether Palestinians had a right to exist.



Now @ADL racist and white supremacist in chief Jonathan Greenblatt on CNN propagating how antisemitism tropes are on the rise. — The Noum (@NoumThe) February 1, 2023

Many are saying Netanyahu is taking a new approach to peace-making with Arab countries being put in the middle and targeting Saudi Arabia as first contender although the Kingdom's officials have said time and again it will not normalise with Israel until peace is first made with the Palestinians.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said people can get 'hung up' on peace negotiations with the Palestinians. He said he has opted for a different approach in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday. He pointed to the success of the Trump-era Abraham Accords that pic.twitter.com/2Lx1yL2G4s — DigiDeals (@DigiDeals_tech) February 1, 2023

But the Israeli Prime Minister, who took the reigns of power in January, 2023 through a hodge-podge government of right-wing extremists, is not listening.

I just saw the cnn interview on cnn. Jake tapper did a decent job but there is never a Palestinian perspective. Of course the narrative is always that the pals are terrorists!! Netanyahu actually called Palestinians spoiled and pampered. Crazy — eugenios (@valsman2) February 1, 2023

He says when he gets back to the Palestinians he would offer with what would be tantamount to autonomy, putting it this way: “Well, I’m certainly willing to have them have all the powers that they need to govern themselves. But none of the powers that could threaten (us) and this means that Israel should have the overriding security responsibility.”