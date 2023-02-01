  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Netanyahu says Arabs first, Palestinians second

Netanyahu says Arabs first, Palestinians second

Published February 1st, 2023 - 10:03 GMT
Blinken (L) Netanyahu (R)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are pictured during a joint press conference, on January 30, 2023 in Jerusalem. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / various sources / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not mincing words about the Palestinians and or the peace process. 

He is on record of saying Israel with first work on a normalization process with the Arab countries along the lines of the Abraham accords made with the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in late 2020 under the Donald Trump administration and then get back to the Palestinians and make a deal with them.

“When effectively the Arab-Israeli conflict (comes) to an end, I think we’ll circle back to the Palestinians and get a workable peace with the Palestinians,” he told CNN in an interview, Tuesday, that is making much headway on the social media.

Many are saying Netanyahu is taking a new approach to peace-making with Arab countries being put in the middle and targeting Saudi Arabia as first contender although the Kingdom's officials have said time and again it will not normalise with Israel until peace is first made with the Palestinians. 

But the Israeli Prime Minister, who took the reigns of power in January, 2023 through a hodge-podge government of right-wing extremists, is not listening. 

He says when he gets back to the Palestinians he would offer with what would be tantamount to autonomy, putting it this way: “Well, I’m certainly willing to have them have all the powers that they need to govern themselves. But none of the powers that could threaten (us) and this means that Israel should have the overriding security responsibility.”

 

 

 

Tags:Benjamin NetanyahuIsraelPalestineAbraham AccordsAntony Blinken

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...