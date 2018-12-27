Netanyahu Says No One Would Dare Indict Him in Israeli Election Year

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) delivers a statement at the Israeli Parliament in Jerusalem, on December 24, 2018. (AFP/File)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told confidants that he doesn't believe that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit will actually dare to indict him during the election campaign, but even if he does, he's not resigning, according to a report in Yisrael Hayom by poltical analyst Motti Tuchfeld on Thursday morning.

Netanyahu said in a personal conversation that even if an indictment is brought against him during the elections, he's not going anywhere, and the trial will be held during his term as prime minister.

"The law is clear, even if an indictment is filed against me, I'm not resigning," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu's Likud party threatened that Mandelblit will be attacked mercilessly if he publishes his decision before the elections.

