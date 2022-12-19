  1. Home
  3. Netanyahu seeks to establish diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia

ALBAWABA - Incumbent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the first thing he will do when he gets into office is to establish full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia. 

His views are trending on the social media. He spoke to Al Arabiya in a full interview, saying it would of "paramount" importance to normalize with Saudi Arabia "which would be a quantum leap toward ending the Arab-Israeli conflict and that would change our region in ways that are unimaginable."

Worthy to note is he didn't mention the Palestinians directly in the interview and he was under the assumption that Saudi Arabia would want to establish relations with Israel unless the Palestinian issue is solved. 

As well Netanyahu has not become prime minister yet. He has until the 21 December to put a government coalition. He has already asked Israeli president Isaac Herzog for a 10-day extension which has expired on 11 December saying he needs all the extensions to put together a coalition government dubbed to be the most extremist yet. 

 

