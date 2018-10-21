Netanyahu Tells U.S. Treasury Secretary he'd Continue to Contest Iran's Power

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AFP/File)

Follow > Disable alert for Benjamin Netanyahu Follow >

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed ways to continue to challenge Iranian power in the region with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday.

Netanyahu said the two discussed, "How to stop Iran's two-pronged aggression: its pursuit of a nuclear arsenal and its pursuit of a conventional arsenal and its plans to takeover the Middle East."

He also congratulated President Trump's "courageous step out of the JCPOA," and hope for increased "pressure on the world's main terrorist regime, the aggressive regime in Tehran."

"Instead of blocking their path to a nuclear bomb, it actually paved their way to a nuclear arsenal," Netanyahu said of JCPOA. "In addition, it gave them hundreds of billions of dollars in cash, credit and investment, enabling them to finance their growing aggression in the region."

Netanyahu also touted the US and Israeli relationship, saying "The alliance between the United States and Israel under President Trump has never been stronger."

The two also discussed the local economy in Israel and American economy, the cooperation between the two.

In response to the a journalist's question about Khan al-Ahmar, Netanyahu said, "Khan al-Ahmar will be evacuated, this is a decision of the court, this is our policy, and it will also be implemented ... I have no intention of postponing this."

This article has been adapted from its original source.