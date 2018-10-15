Netanyahu Threatens Hamas With ‘Very Strong Blows'

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday threatened to inflict "very strong blows" on “Hamas” after fresh violence along the border with the Gaza Strip.



"Hamas has apparently not understood the message -- if these attacks do not stop, they will be stopped in another way, in the form of very, very strong blows", Netanyahu said during the weekly cabinet meeting.



"We are very close to another type of action which would include very strong blows. If Hamas is intelligent, it will cease fire and violence now", he added.



Israel on Friday suspended fuel deliveries to the Gaza Strip, after fresh protests along the border that saw seven Palestinians killed by Israeli troops.



The suspension came days after fuel supplies had begun running to the enclave through Qatari funds.





On Saturday, Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said fuel deliveries would only resume if there was a "total cessation of violence, the launching of incendiary balloons (from Gaza towards Israel) and the use of burning tires against Israeli towns" near the enclave.



"Israel was prepared to improve the civilian reality in the Gaza Strip, but the decision of the Hamas leadership to use serious violence — especially on the same day in which tankers of diesel fuel were brought into the Gaza Strip — is what brought about the decision to cut off the supply of fuels," Lieberman said in a statement.



But according to Haaretz daily, Israeli security officials have opposed the defense chief's decision to cut Gaza fuel transfers.



The officials believe it's impossible to pressure ‘Hamas’ and completely halt all shipments without worsening the humanitarian situation in the enclave, said the report.