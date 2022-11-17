Netanyahu weighs Ukraine quest for weapons

  1. Home
Published November 17th, 2022 - 07:56 GMT
Israel's incoming premier Benjamin Netanyahu
Israel's incoming premier and leader of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu addresses supporters at campaign headquarters in Jerusalem early on November 2, 2022, after the end of voting for national elections. (Photo by RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Israel’s prime minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to weigh Ukraine's request for a much-needed air defense systems as it battles to fend off Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The cautious Israeli approach appears related to the government's desire to maintain the upper hand on its northern border with Syria, whose airspace is largely controlled by the Russian military. Israel also wants the freedom of operation in the area to deprive Iranian proxies of infiltrating it.

"The reasoning behind the decision appears to be Israel’s strategic need to maintain freedom of operations in Syria, as part of its efforts to prevent Iranian entrenchment on its doorstep," the Times of Israel said. 

"To that end, Israel cooperates with the Russian military, which largely controls Syria’s airspace," it added.

Zelensky's comments to reporters underlined Ukraine's desperate quest for a system to defend its territory against Russian missile attacks. Moscow has launched its biggest barrage of strikes on Ukrainian cities, which resulted in considerable damage to the infrastructure.

The Ukrainian president said he raised the matter with Netanyahu in a recent call following the Israeli premier's election victory. He said Netanyahu promised to look into the matter and get back to him. He did not say when the call was made.

Kyiv has repeatedly asked for the systems, but Israel has insistently refused to sell them to Ukraine.

Before Israel’s general elections last month, Netanyahu pledged to consider supplying weapons to Ukraine, if he was elected prime minister. Netanyahu, who held the post previously, and his right-wing bloc won a majority of 64 seats in Israel’s 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, securing an outright majority to form a new government.

During the nearly nine-month Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the U.S. and other Western nations have provided military assistance to Ukraine. Though Israel has supplied humanitarian aid and some non-lethal equipment, such as helmets and flak jackets, Ukrainian officials unsuccessfully pressed it for air defense weapons.

