Netherlands Declares Nationwide Lockdown

Holland has announced a full lockdown across the country amid the spread of Covid-19, Dutch PM Mark Rutte revealed during a press conference.

The prime minister had earlier imposed a semi-lockdown and banned the gathering of over 13 people.

CORONAVIRUS: Netherlands to enter strict lockdown that will see schools, non-essential retail, restaurants and bars closed until January — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) December 18, 2021

On the other hand, anti-lockdown protesters have taken the street following the new restriction rules and clashed with the Dutch police, the Daily Mail reported.

The lockdown will continue from December till January.

The Coronavirus was first found in China's Wuhan city in 2019 and then it spread to reach all the countries; despite the vaccine and booster shots the virus is still making new strains.