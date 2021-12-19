Netherlands Declares Nationwide Lockdown

  1. Home
Published December 19th, 2021 - 07:27 GMT
Amsterdam during a partial lockdown due to COVID-19
Amsterdam during a partial lockdown due to COVID-19. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
The full lockdown will continue till January.

Holland has announced a full lockdown across the country amid the spread of Covid-19, Dutch PM Mark Rutte revealed during a press conference.

The prime minister had earlier imposed a semi-lockdown and banned the gathering of over 13 people.

On the other hand, anti-lockdown protesters have taken the street following the new restriction rules and clashed with the Dutch police, the Daily Mail reported.

The lockdown will continue from December till January.

The Coronavirus was first found in China's Wuhan city in 2019 and then it spread to reach all the countries; despite the vaccine and booster shots the virus is still making new strains.

