A New Book on the History of Occupation is a Reminder of the Need for Resistance

Donald Trump has been disastrous for the Palestine cause. In 2017, his administration recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the embassy from Tel Aviv. Following a reaction from the Palestinian Liberation Organisation, the US closed the PLO’s offices in Washington and cited an unwillingness to talk, on the side of the PLO leadership, as their reason. Trump also cut millions of dollars in aid to Palestine and continued to support Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

