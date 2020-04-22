New Footage Shows Khashoggi Entering Saudis Consulate in Istanbul a Week Before He Was Murdered

New footage emerged on Monday of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entering his country's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

According to Turkish news website Internet Haber, the clips show Khashoggi entering the diplomatic building a week before his murder, wearing a yellow jacket. He is accompanied by his Turkish fiancee, Hatice Cengiz.

The footage reportedly dates to September 28, 2018.

The Washington Post columnist was at the Saudi consulate to receive documents ahead of his planned marriage to Cengiz.

Khashoggi was killed on his final visit to the consulate on October 2.

Turkey's public prosecutor on Monday released the full indictment against 20 Saudi nationals, including two former top aides to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, charged with the brutal 2018 murder.

The charged nationals include Saudi Arabia's deputy intelligence chief Ahmed al-Assiri and the royal court's media tsar Saud al-Qahtani. It accuses them of leading the operation against Khashoggi and giving orders to a Saudi hit team.

The Saudi insider-turned-critic was strangled, and his body cut into pieces by a 15-man Saudi squad inside the consulate, according to Turkish officials.

His remains have never been found despite repeated calls by Turkey for the Saudis to cooperate.

The 117-page indictment prepared by the prosecution began by introducing Khashoggi, how he fled from Saudi Arabia, the articles he wrote critical of the Saudi regime and the threats he received from al-Qahtani that he will "soon pay the price".

This article has been adapted from its original source.